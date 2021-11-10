2022 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition

For the 2022 model year, Porsche will offer three exclusive Panamera Platinum Edition models - the Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition. All three models offer an even higher level of standard features focused on elevating the comfort and convenience of the Panamera even further at an attractive price, along with unique styling cues.

This begins with the exterior. Platinum Edition models ride on 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport Wheels which are painted in a Satin Platinum finish, with 20-inch Panamera Style wheels being offered as an alternative choice. The same finish is also applied to the air outlet grilles on the side of the car as well as the model designation and Porsche lettering at the rear. LED Matrix Design headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS) Plus offer an upgraded design as well a high-beam assistant. Side window trims in high-gloss black, Sport tailpipes in black and Exclusive design taillights round off the special Platinum Edition look. Underscoring the degree of customization, 13 different standard and metallic paint colors are available to choose from at no added cost, as well as four optional Special colors and the even more exclusive Custom Color offer.

Entering the interior, door sill guards in brushed aluminum with "Platinum Edition" lettering are joined by Porsche crests embossed in all four headrests as well as black brushed aluminum trim throughout the cabin. Soft close doors are standard. Adding to the comfort of the Panamera, Platinum Edition models offer 14-way comfort seats with comfort memory, four-zone climate control, front and rear heated seats and front seat ventilation.

All Panamera Platinum Edition variants feature Adaptive Air Suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which allows the driver to select different ride heights and levels of firmness, enhancing ride comfort and handling. Blind spot monitoring (Lane Change Assist) and Power Steering Plus, which reduces steering effort at low speeds, are standard Platinum Edition features that add to the driver's convenience.

Platinum Edition models will also come with the latest generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system – PCM 6.0 – which includes Wireless Android Auto, Wireless Apple Car Play and SiriusXM 360L among other standard features. All of which plays through the powerful Bose Surround Sound system fitted as standard.

The 325 hp Panamera Platinum Edition will start at an MSRP of $101,900. The Panamera 4 Platinum Edition, which adds all-wheel drive, will start at an MSRP of $106,000, and finally, the Platinum 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition will start at an MSRP of $115,200. All prices exclude the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. Panamera Platinum Edition models are expected to reach U.S. dealers as of Spring 2022.