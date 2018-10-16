Porsche announced two new forthcoming editions of the Panamera range. The first one is Panamera GTS and the second one – GTS Sport Turismo. Both machines will come with revised engine systems, new engineering solutions and, of course, tons of utility goodies. So, let's check `em out!

Both GTS and GTS Sport Turismo will be geared with a 4.0-liter turbo V8 power unit that generates a total of 453hp and 457lb-ft of torque. Compared to the previous GTS generation, the new engine system gives a neat boost of 13hp and 73lb-ft of torque and comes with naturally aspirated system. The massive output is sent to all four wheels, through an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and via the standard Porsche Traction Management. Sweet!

And as a typical GTS models, new guys will also be geared with wide range of sporty features that do make a difference on the road and on the race track – Porsche team has managed to lower the overall height with a total of 10 millimeters and has included Adaptive Suspension Management dampers, large brakes, sporty exhaust system and sexy 20-inch Panamera Design wheels.

In terms of interior, both vehicles will come with Alcantara-covered surfaces, aluminum lends and an overall athletic look. There will also be heated multifunction sporty wheel, also covered in Alcantara leather, Connect Plus module for a wide range of digital services and tons of additional utility features. In fact, buyers can specify their Panamera vehicle with the optional GTS Interior pack that delivers visual effects as contrast components, contrast stitching, GTS logos and tachometer in Carmine Red or Chalk. Neat!

New GTS models are already available for order and delivery is expected to arrive in the second half of 2019. Stick with us for further information!

Source: Porsche