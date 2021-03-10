Volvo Cars introduces a new range of upgrades for the XC60 lineup. The packs include the brand's new Android-powered infotainment system with Google Apps and different services built-in. This approach makes Volvo's best-seller even smarter than before.

This is an intuitive and advanced infotainment system that offers tons of personalization options and new connectivity possibilities, which further enhances the value of Volvo's Digital Services package. In fact, Volvo Group is the first automobile manufacturer to team up with Google on integrating a dedicated Android infotainment system with Google Apps in a vehicle. After years of development, the fully electric XC40 Recharge became the first Volvo vehicle to incorporate the system.

Also, in terms of safety features, new XC60 comes with the brand's Advanced Driver Assistance System, which is a modern and scalable active system of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors for enhanced safety. This suite also enables the development and incorporation of active safety features such as the detection of other drivers, automatic braking and collision avoidance. Also, the system allows for additional driver support from standstill up to highway speeds via the dedicated Pilot Assist function.

In order to complement the upgrades, Volvo designers have made some neat changes to the interior and exterior. Such include a new grille design, new front bumpers, new wheel options and more exterior colours.