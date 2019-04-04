Volvo Car USA adds a 415hp plug-in hybrid electric machines among the award-winning XC60 mid-size SUV lineup and a new V60 mid-sized wagon to the 2020 lineup within the Polestar Engineering trim.

As you might have well remembered, XC60 was named 2018 World Car of the Year and 2018 North American Utility of the Year. And there's a fine reason for that. However, let's check out what the new guys have to offer!

In terms of exterior, the new family members feature a sporty character and muscular stance. There are new integrated black chrome tailpipes, high-gloss black grille, wheel arch extensions and discreet Polestar Engineering emblems.

Also, as it comes to interior, the cabin is characterized by gold safety belts among a charcoal color scheme with metal mesh aluminum panels. Driver and passengers will be seating in comfortable Nappa leather/open-grid textile upholstery, while driver will be enjoying ride with a leather sport steering wheel and gear shifter.

Available in Summer 2019, the model year 2020 XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineering machines would feature enhancements and features found on the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineering. Drivetrain system and software have been optimized in order to provide faster access to torque and focus additional power to the rear wheels. This combination allows the vehicles to produce these massive 415hp and 494lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, in order to enhance the suspension performance, Volvo team has used the services of Öhlins. This is a Swedish-based suspension technology brand that pioneered dual flow valve technology in struts, which quickly adapts to road imperfections and situations. What this Öhlins does, is to increase the stiffness of the vehicle's body, allowing more precise and responsive control.

Also, there are unique six-piston brake calipers that feature Polestar's trademark gold coloring and are visible through the sexy lightweight forged alloy wheels.

Source: Volvo