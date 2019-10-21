Full specs and upgrades have been confirmed for the new S60, V60 and XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Volvo mid-size models. As you might well know, this is the high-performance compartment of the famous Swedish brand and its entire energy is focused towards electrification and refinement of the engineering systems and gadgets.

New S60, V60 and XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered's engine, brakes, suspension, automatic transmission and wheels are heavily revised and upgraded in order to ensure better dynamics and road behavior, while the exterior and interior design changes feature sexy lines and curves, all along with comfortable ambience and functional gadgets.

Drivetrain system

The 405hp plug-in hybrid T8 Twin Engine has already established its positions as the most potent engine in the S60, V60 and XC60, but with Polestar's exclusive tuning, the output of the agile 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol unit is increased to 318hp from the base 303hp. The additional 87hp are provided by and electric motor that has also undergone several tweaks and changes regarding its performance rates.

This entire drivetrain system ensures a pretty quick 0-100km/h run that ends in mere 4.4 seconds. This makes the lineup one of the fastest, if not the fastest in the Volvo lineup. Sweet!

And as it comes to brakes and braking system, the vehicles are geared with Brembo brakes (Akebono on the XC60) that feature floating front discs and monoblock front calipers. Furthermore, the front discs are slotted for better heat management, while the front and rear calipers are finished in Polestar's new signature gold color.

What also makes the braking system reliable is the set of Öhlins adjustable shock absorbers which use a dual-flow valve for accurate and quick response in order to react to changes in the road surface and overall driving conditions. By doing so, the absorbers ensure boosted handling precision and enhanced ride comfort.

Design concept

Polestar Engineered vehicles will grant buyers with exclusive distinctive features – all models from the lineup feature a Polestar emblem set, a high-gloss black surround for the black grille and black chrome finish and gold-colored seatbelts and stitched finish for the instrument panel. And all this is topped off with exclusive 19-inch wheels for the S60 and V60 and 21-inch for the XC60. Sweet!

Source: Volvo