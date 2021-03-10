Land Rover Defender has been named Supreme Winner Women's World Car of the Year 2021. This is the first time a Land Rover vehicle wins the prize.

2021 Defender, as any other predecessor model, offers tons of standard features, advanced drivetrain system and numerous utility features. Furthermore, this model resembles the original Defender and relies on simplicity and practicality. Also, the vehicle remains capable of tackling down any road and off-road challenge with its strong D7x aluminum platform, brand's stiffest body structure and advanced drivetrain system.

What also makes this vehicle a special one is the choice it grants buyers when it comes to engine setup. There are Ingenium petrol and cleaner diesel models, and also a Plug-In Hybrid powertrain.

In terms of technology, 2021 Defender ensures enhanced connectivity and next-generation Electric Vehicle Architecture, which works in conjunction with the Software Over the Air technology to provide non-stop connection. There's also intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system with simple menu structure and quick browsing.

SEE ALSO: 2022 Ford Super Duty receives fancy upgrades. Check them out!

As it comes to the event, the Women's World Car of the Year Awards is the only event that is comprised only of women juries with 50 motoring journalists from 38 countries on five continents.

Source: Land Rover