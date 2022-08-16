Dodge dealers are making it easy for 2022 Dodge Challenger customers to add a convertible top to the world's quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car.

Dodge dealerships will offer an expedited ordering process for third-party convertible modifications for the 2022 Dodge Challenger through Drop Top Customs, the oldest convertible coachbuilder in the U.S. The new, integrated transportation ordering process allows customers to place third-party orders and pick up finished vehicles through participating Dodge dealers.

Dodge dealerships in the U.S. will begin taking retail convertible transportation orders on August 16, 2022. Convertible third-party modifications through Drop Top Customs will also be available for the 2023 Dodge Challenger when orders open for the new model year.

The new third-party Challenger convertible fulfillment process was announced at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the first day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event series, which featured announcements and reveals of current Dodge muscle products.

"While we hit the throttle toward our new performance path, Dodge is also having fun on this victory lap by celebrating decades of muscle car power," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer - Stellantis. "What better way to commemorate how far we've come than to make it easier for Dodge Challenger customers to create a throwback convertible look. We may not upfit them, but those who want a convertible Challenger can get one faster, expedited from the factory to Drop Top Customs. Owners can order third-party modifications through our Dodge dealerships, and then pick up their finished convertible at the dealer once the vehicle is complete."

Dodge Challenger convertibles were offered as production vehicles for only two model years, 1970 and 1971. More than half a century later, Dodge dealers are helping customers order their dream convertibles through a simple, integrated transportation process. Customers will work closely with Drop Top Customs and their Dodge dealership to order the vehicle to fit their specifications. Dodge dealerships will schedule unmodified customer vehicle orders to ship directly from Stellantis' Brampton (Ontario, Canada) Assembly Plant to Drop Top Customs for third-party modifications, providing a more efficient build time and allowing owners to take the keys after completion.

Expedited shipment option to Drop Top Customs will be available for 2022 and 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack and all Challenger SRT models.

Drop Top Customs has 46 years of modification experience, creating convertibles, including modern-era Dodge Challenger convertibles, that feature a fully hydraulic power top with structural reinforcements that reduce body flex while retaining interior space. Quality design, padded roof and heated glass rear window result in uncompromised comfort and provide sound and temperature insulation.

The Drop Top Customs third-party Challenger convertible-top option will be available at a retail price of $25,999 (final pricing negotiated and confirmed with the dealer). Additional ordering information, including warranty information, is available through Drop Top Customs.