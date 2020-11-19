CUPRA has announced final specifications and pricing for the first vehicle designed specifically for the brand, the Formentor coupé SUV, as the order books open.

The new flagship model, which delivers high-performance thanks to the 2.0-litre TSI 310PS 4Drive engine, accelerates from 0-62mph in just 4.9 seconds, costs £39,830 on-the-road. Alternatively, customers can purchase the 310PS Formentor VZ2 from £399 per month on Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP).

Formentor has been curated to include a long equipment list as standard across six highly-specified trims, named V1, V2, VZ1, VZ2, VZ3 and VZ Edition. As standard on V1 trim, customers get 18-inch alloy wheels, 12-inch infotainment touchscreen with connected navigation, 10-inch digital driver binnacle, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control, wireless smartphone charger, a leather steering wheel and rear parking sensors, all as standard. The name VZ comes from the word ‘Veloz' in Spanish, translating as ‘Speed' or ‘Fast'.

To ensure CUPRA remains accessible to all, Formentor is available with a 150PS TSI engine, either with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Prices will start from £27,300* for the 150PS TSI manual V1 model.

On average, CAP HPI predicts Formentor will retain 44 per cent of its value during the course of typical ownership, on a par with established premium brands.

Engine line-up The CUPRA Formentor engine line-up is comprised of five outputs, all of which are RDE2 certified. The 1.5-litre TSI engine is available as a 150PS while the 2.0-litre TSI will be offered as a 190PS.

For drivers that want the dramatic design of a CUPRA with eco-conscious performance, the Plug-in Hybrid Variant will be available. A 1.4-litre TSI 150PS (110kW) petrol engine is paired to a 115PS (85kW) electric motor, powered by a 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack, can be tuned to either 204PS or 245PS. The eHybrid has a predicted electric-only range of 31miles (50km).

Both the 1.5-litre and 1.4-litre plug-in variants will be available to order in the UK from quarter one 2021.

At the top of the range is the 2.0-litre TSI DSG-auto 4Drive model, generating 310PS of peak power and 400Nm of torque.

Formentor has been designed and engineered to deliver a performance-orientated drive, delivered, in part, by the front MacPherson struts and multi-link rear suspension set-up to enable the intuitive dynamic response required during enthusiastic driving.

The new CUPRA coupé SUV also features Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC)***, which constantly monitors the road surfaces and driver inputs and makes imperceptible changes to guarantee surefootedness in any condition while delivering the most engaging drive. The DCC slider gives even more control over the dynamic characteristics of the vehicle, changing not only the damping force level of the shock absorber but the chassis controller setting too.

The 4Drive models utilise an electro-hydraulic multi-disc traction system that analyses road conditions in real time delivering power to the wheels with the most traction. Torque can even be controlled across the axle thanks to the EDS electronic aid, which locks the slipping wheel, meaning no transversal torque is lost. The system is integrated into the rear axle and sits at the end of the drive shaft in front of the rear differential, improving weight distribution and reducing inertia and reaction time, meaning the new CUPRA Formentor provides surefootedness behind the wheel.

Model CO2 (g/km, WLTP) Fuel econ. (mpg, WLTP) On-the-road price Formentor VZ2 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 310PS 193 31.4-33.2 £39,830 Formentor VZ3 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 310PS 194 31.4-32.8 £42,200 Formentor VZ Edition TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 310PS 193 31.4-33.2 £43,840

Deliveries to the first UK customers will commence before the end of 2020.

Specification Befitting the CUPRA name and the equipment included within, Formentor can be specified in one of six highly-specified trims, each carefully curated to deliver a blend of performance, technology and design.

Formentor benefits from a wide colour palette chosen to complement the design: there are four soft metallic paints (Urban Silver, Midnight Black, Magnetic Tech and Candy White); three premium paints (Graphene Grey, Dark Camouflage and Desire Red) as well as two matte paint options (Petrol Blue Matte and Magnetic Tech Matte).