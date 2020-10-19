CUPRA has today started production of the new Formentor, the first vehicle designed and developed uniquely for the brand.

The CUPRA Formentor will be available to order in the UK from Tuesday 20th October, starting with the 2.0-liter 310PS petrol engine, and followed by other engines including the plug-in hybrid variant.

The CUPRA Formentor becomes the sixth model to be produced in Martorell (Barcelona), which has returned to its pre-pandemic production rate. Initial production of Formentor will begin with 160 units per day, however, it will eventually represent more than 10 percent of manufacturing volume at the plant once it is at full production rate.

In total, manufacturing the Formentor includes 3,000 workers on Line Two of the plant, across three shifts.

Wayne Griffiths, SEAT and CUPRA President, commented: "The new Formentor is a big step for CUPRA. As its first uniquely developed car, it will make the brand grow, be more visible and more desirable. We aim to exceed our initial goal of doubling CUPRA's sales volume with the launch of this car and break into new markets thanks to its wide range of engines. I am convinced that this model will change the future of the CUPRA brand."

A pillar for CUPRA The Formentor is a key pillar in CUPRA's strategy. With this new model, the brand plans to consolidate itself in the major European markets and enter new markets. CUPRA will also expand its intercontinental footprint across new Latin American markets, as well as Turkey and Israel.

Formentor is the first model to be homologated under the CUPRA brand, joining the CUPRA Ateca and CUPRA Leon, with all three entering the UK in quarter four 2020. Since 2018, CUPRA has sold more than 55,000 units globally. Both CUPRA Formentor and CUPRA Leon will be available in the UK with plug-in hybrid powertrains and will be joined in 2021 by the all-electric CUPRA el-Born.

All CUPRA vehicles will be sold via a dedicated network of retailers, reaching almost 520 specialists globally by the end of the year.

A Formentor for ter Stegen The keys to the first Formentor were handed over to FC Barcelona and CUPRA global ambassador, Marc Ter Stegen.

The German goalkeeper, Marc Ter Stegen, commented: "Since I saw the Formentor for the first time I was convinced to start a collaboration with CUPRA, as I strongly identify with its sporty spirit and sophisticated design. I appreciate the attention to detail, and the Formentor combines all the elements I look for in a vehicle. I'm looking forward to driving it on the streets of Barcelona."

The CUPRA Formentor marks the brand's entry into the CUV segment, which is expected to double its market share in Europe over the next five years. This high-performance crossover, which is named after the iconic cape of the island of Mallorca, combines the brand's own DNA with cutting-edge technology, striking exterior design, and high-performance engines.

UK specification and pricing of the CUPRA Formentor will be announced on the 20th of October 2020, when the order books open.