The SEAT Ateca has been named Used Car of the Year at the 2021 What Car? Used Car Awards.

The coveted award is the latest of a number already in the SEAT Ateca's trophy cabinet, which was also named Small SUV of the Year by What Car? shortly after its launch in 2016.

The Ateca has since earned critical acclaim from across the industry, while orders have recently opened for the New SEAT Ateca in September.

With 18 What Car? Used Car of the Year categories up for grab, a panel of experts considered the all-round ability, value, and the availability of desirable versions to select the eventual winners, with the Ateca named the overall winner.

In particular, What Car? praised the Ateca for offering one of the most enjoyable driving experiences in its class, without compromising on ride comfort, alongside a unique combination of all-round desirability, practicality, and outstanding value for money.

As an overall winner, the Ateca was also named Family SUV of the Year while its smaller sibling, the Arona, brought home the Best Used Small SUV award.

Similar to its bigger brother, the Arona was recognized for its outstanding driving experience as well as class-leading practicality.

The awards build on SEAT's established recognition in the used car market, with the previous generation Leon also being named What Car?'s Used Car of the Year in 2018.

Mark Pearson, Haymarket Automotive's Used Cars Editor, said: "Here is an immensely likable family SUV that can now be bought for under half what you'd need to buy one new. None of the other category winners could match its combination of all-round desirability, practicality, and excellent value for money. It's great to drive, too, with top-notch handling and a range of punchy and efficient engines. On top of that, it's comfortable, reliable and its interior is both spacious and well equipped."

Richard Harrison, SEAT UK Managing Director, said: "SEAT entered a new era with the launch of its first-ever SUV, the Ateca, which brought some much-needed fun and sizzle into the SUV segment. That winning formula, also since mirrored with its Arona and Tarraco SUV siblings, has taken the UK market by storm, with consistently strong demand for Ateca in the new and used car markets."

"It's tremendous the strengths of our SUV range is being recognized in the used car market and shows SEAT is leading the way with offering a lasting quality product, that puts a smile on your face for many years. These awards give further confidence to used car customers that they can rely on SEAT cars to deliver class-leading design, driver-appeal, engineering, and technology."

Purchasing an Approved Used Ateca or Arona from a SEAT retailer ensures the buyer gets a full-service history check and comprehensive multipoint check with every car, minimum 12-month Warranty, and Roadside Assistance, along with a 12 month MOT protection policy worth up to £750. Customers also benefit from complimentary five-day Drive Away Insurance and a 30-day exchange promise if the vehicle does not meet expectations.

Customers that purchase an Approved Used SEAT from a participating retailer will benefit from an extra year of Approved Warranty and MOT protection, be able to purchase two services for £79, as well as take advantage of a 6.9 percent APR finance offer on all vehicles up to five years old.