Automobili Pininfarina takes one more significant step in the development process of the Battista Hyper GT with the first production-spec example making its debut at the Monterey Car Week event 12-15 August.

The particular vehicle will demonstrate a distinctive black exposed signature carbon fibre bodywork and black glossy precision polished Impulso rims. Also, the interior features black sustainable leather with striking Iconica Blu contrast stitching and quilted Pilota seats in Iconica Blu Alcantara.

The audience at the event will also see the debut of the exclusive Battista Anniversario, a tribute vehicle to the life and work of the design icon Battista "Pinin" Farina. Limited to merely five vehicles, the lineup will represent the pinnacle of the Automobili Pininfarina's Pura design concept. This exclusive model will also be attending the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance later this year.

