2020 Acura TLX is set to arrive in dealerships on April 2, bringing tons of new features and smart technologies. The vehicle will still be offered with two performance-focused engines and the A-Spec sport appearance package, along with a suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Let's check out more, shall we?

Exterior expression and features

TLX A-Spec continues the tradition of offering a distinctive and sporty-oriented appearance. The vehicle comes with matte-black diamond pentagon grille surround by a dark chrome border, aggressive lower front fascia with broad center air opening and a dark appearance for the signature Jewel Eye LED headlights.

For the interior, Acura team has included bolstered front seats with high-contrast stitching and piping, red LED ambient lightning, red driver's meter highlights, a black headliner and pillar treatment, brushed aluminum-look instrument panel and a thick-rimmed steering wheel with A-Spec badging.

For 2020 TLX comes with expanded exterior color palette with four new premium body finishes - Performance Red Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and an A-Spec exclusive Apex Blue Pearl. What is special about all these colors is that engineers have been using cutting-edge technologies as micas, metal flakes and nano pigments. Also, each premium paint receives an option for color intensity and depth. Sweet!

Performance features

2020 TLX is available with one of two performance options – 206hp 2.4-liter i-VTEC, mated to a 8-speed dual clutch gearbox and a 290hp 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6, paired with a 9-speed automatic.

The front-wheel drive configuration of the TLX features Precision All-Wheel-Steer technology as standard. It features independent left and right-rear toe angle control that enhances the overall handling precision, low speed maneuverability and the high-speed stability.

TLX V6 can be specified with Acura s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive technology, which allows up to 70 percent torque to be distributed to the rear wheels and up to the entire amount to be transferred to either the right-rear or left-rear wheel, which contributes to the overall outstanding control and agility.

Equipment and features

2020 Acura TLX comes with AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, Jewel Eye, LED headlights, 10-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, Smart Entry with push button start an intuitive dual-screen user interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Some available options include 360-degree Surround View Camera, heated steering wheel, next-gen AcuraLink and a premium 10-speaker audio system.

