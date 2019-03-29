Mitsubishi Motors North America, one of the fastest growing Asian manufacturers, has announced for the second consecutive year that the gasoline-powered Mitsubishi Mirage is one of the best vehicles in terms of fuel efficiency and economy. With a 36/43 miles per gallon city/highway rating by the US Environmental Protection Agency, Mitsubishi Mirage definitely leads the pack!

With affordable starting price, Mirage features an agile 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, spacious interior space and numerous handy gadgets. Such include a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, phone and audio streaming, rearview camera and steering wheel audio controls. Of course, drivers will benefit from smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Furthermore, by complementing Mirage hatchback, Mirage G4 sedan ranks as one of the most fuel efficient in its class. By offering a highway fuel economy of 41MOG, the popular sedan utilizes tons of new and advanced drivetrain features. Designed in a fashionable and contemporary way, the vehicle also catches the eye on the road and at the parking places!

SEE ALSO: 2019 Volkswagen Arteon: what we know so far

Additionally, both machines, Mirage and Mirage G4, are supported by Mitsubishi's warranties – fully transferable 5-year/60,000 mile new vehicle limited warranty, 10-year/100,000 mile powertrain limited warranty, 7-year/100,000 mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty and a 5-year/unlimited roadside assistance Sweet!

So, how do you like the new generation of Mirage machines? Write down in the comment section below!

Source: Mitsubishi