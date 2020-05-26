Classic Recreations, the Oklahoma-based builder of licensed Ford and Shelby American continuation vehicles and restorations has enlisted SpeedKore Performance Group, the Winsconsin-based carbon-fiber manufacturer, to produce carbon-fiber bodies for its Shelby GT500CR models. The first of its kind, the plan is part of an initiative by Classic Recreations in order to create the next generation of contemporary high-performance vehicles with iconic classic American Styling, followed by a Shelby-licensed all-carbon fiber-bodied Cobra.

Classic Recreations' stock Shelby GT500CR has been launched back in 1967 and has undergone a comprehensive restoration that took hundreds of man-hours of labor. The carbon-fiber GT500CR also begins with a restored donor steel tub, which is then fitted with all-new carbon-fiber body panels. Starting with a 3D model, a five-axis CNC machine cuts the molds, and then plugs and panels are pulled using aerospace-grade prepreg carbon-fiber. The molded carbon-fiber body panels are then cured using a massive in-house autoclave. The result is the world's first officially-licensed Shelby Mustang vehicle that is lighter and sturdier than its all-steel siblings.

Under the hood, the revised GT500CR can be specified with numerous engine options, ranging from a 490hp Ford Performance Gen 3.5-liter Coyote crate that generates up to a 900hp hand-made 427-cubic-inch power unit with an intercooler ProCharger supercharger. All power units are mated to a Tremec five-speed manual gearbox and a stainless MagnaFlow performance exhaust.

Additional standard features include a power rack-and-pinion conversion, coil-over suspension, oversized sway bars, American Racing forged wheels, and Michelin high-performance Z-rated tires. Additionally, the optional Pro Touring Track Package includes Detroit Speed Engineering suspension, wider rear wheels and tires, mini tubs, and six-piston brake calipers with larger rotors. Additional customization options are also available – such include an automatic transmission, a wide range of interior upgrades, and a full palette of exterior body finishes. Neat!

Source: Classic Recreations