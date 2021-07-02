Automobili Pininfarina will present the new Battista pure electric Hyper GT vehicle at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Aiming towards sustainable performance, the new vehicle will also present neat technologies and elegant new design approach.

The Battista will showcase the iconic Italian heritage and maybe the most powerful hypercar drivetrain system coming from Italy to this day. Also, it is expected that the design language will be based on a completely new concept and will feature luxurious sustainable materials and sophisticated engineering solutions.

SEE ALSO: Two unique pre-WWII vehicles head to a Silverstone event

The exclusive Battista is making its world debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed but has already received some positive feedback, after taking home the Electric Dream prestigious award, given by the experts at Electrifying.com earlier this year. Also, Automobili Pininfarina Battista has already won the prestigious recognition "Electric Hypercar of the Year" award at last year's GQ Car of the Year event.