Citroën proudly revealed the all-electric New ë-C4 X. Following in the footsteps of the stylish New Citroën C5 X, the design of New ë-C4 X offers customers a cross-segment design that combines the elegant silhouette of a fastback with the modern attitude of an SUV, whilst maintaining the timeless refinement and spaciousness of a four-door model.

With a 100kW powertrain, New ë-C4 X is capable of a range up to 223 miles (WLTP-certified), whilst allowing drivers to benefit from advanced ë-comfort – thanks to the virtual silence of electric powertrain – and saloon car spaciousness, with a 510-litre boot that is ideal for everyday use, especially for families.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën Global CEO, said: "Many customers have told us they want an affordable, responsible and elegant alternative to the mass of hatchback and SUV offerings in the volume compact car segment, and this is our best interpretation of that need – a forward-looking, distinctive cross design that delivers all the comfort, technology, safety and value you expect from Citroën, but also outstanding roominess and limousine versatility, with the benefit of zero-emission, all-electric power".

The 100kW full-electric drivetrain is powerful and energetic, with 136hp and 260Nm of torque that is instantly available, a 0-62 mph time of 9.5-seconds in Sport mode and a top speed of 93 mph (where legally permitted). Furthermore, regenerative braking enables the driver to partially re-charge the 50kWh battery pack and increase range while on the move.

Three driving modes are available – Eco, Normal or Sport – activated by a mode selector on the centre console. Eco mode offers the highest levels of efficiency, Sport mode offers the highest levels of performance, while Normal mode balances the two.

Drivers can charge New ë-C4 X at public charging stations and at home. From a 7.4kW Wallbox, charging takes 7½ hours with a single-phase supply or as little as 5 hours with a three-phase electricity supply and the optional 11kW onboard charger. From a 100kW rapid public charger, the battery can charge from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Vehicle charging and pre-conditioning can be pre-programmed using the car's MyCitroën Drive Plus touchscreen interface or via the MyCitroën app. For added customer peace of mind, the battery warranty for New ë-C4 X is eight years or 100,000 miles, for 70% of the original charge capacity.

NEXT-GENERATION CONNECTIVITY New ë-C4 X benefits from Citroën's new-generation infotainment interface, which was first seen on New Citroën C5 X. MyCitroën Drive Plus offers a highly intuitive new interface using a 10-inch HD screen that can be fully personalised by customers.

The new interface also features natural speech recognition – with a digital assistant prompted by the command "Hello Citroën" – to answer questions and carry out vocal instructions. The natural voice recognition system can understand 20 languages, provide visual feedback and respond to commands relating to vehicle systems, such as the climate control, audio media, phone and connected speech services.

Advanced Profile Management means the system can store up to eight profiles, with each profile paired with up to two smartphones. The system will wirelessly identify smartphone profiles when they enter the car. The system also features Over-The-Air Map Updates via TomTom, which ensures navigation maps are automatically updated monthly to provide the latest information to drivers. This service is provided free of charge for three years.

New Citroën ë-C4 X comes fully equipped with up to four USB sockets for easy phone or tablet recharging – two in the lower centre console and two in the rear of the centre console for easy access by rear-seat passengers. In each case, one USB type A and one USB type C socket is fitted.

Connected Services For added comfort and safety, a package of Citroën Connect Services is available, which complements the MyCitroën Drive Plus interface:

MyCitroën Assist: provides peace of mind with free geolocated emergency calls and an assistance service that customers can access 24-7, whether that is in case of emergency or needing technical assistance. MyCitroën Assist also enables drivers to use the MyCitroën App on their smartphone as an e-remote control system to manage their vehicle remotely.

MyCitroën Drive: offers real-time traffic information through TomTom Traffic, including the location of points of interest, weather information and the location of electric charging stations to facilitate trip planning. It can show a visual representation of the radius of the car's range depending on the charge level. Drivers will also benefit from visible and audible Danger Zone alerts.

MyCitroën Play Plus: allows drivers and passengers to safely enjoy their favourite smartphone apps. The service offers wireless connectivity and is compatible with Apple CarPlay (including SIRI voice control) and Android Auto. Compatible apps are displayed directly on the central touchscreen so that they can be accessed safely with drivers not needing to take their eyes off the road.

CALM, COMFORTABLE AND SPACIOUS

CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT PROGRAMME® Whenever drivers and passengers climb into New Citroën ë-C4 X, they can expect a supremely comfortable, stress-free and calming experience, thanks to Citroën's Advanced Comfort Programme®, which exists to provide the best possible feeling of well-being for everyone onboard.

New Citroën ë-C4 X features the brand's exclusive Advanced Comfort® Seats. Wide and welcoming, they feature an extra 15mm layer of special memory foam for a unique blend of visual, postural and dynamic support. High-density foam at the core of the seats ensures optimal comfort, particularly on longer journeys, The wide front seat backrests in New ë-C4 X have reinforced support, lumbar and height adjustment, and the availability of electric adjustment. Citroën's innovative and exclusive Advanced Comfort® Suspension provides further comfort and serenity with a ‘magic carpet' ride effect when out on the road.

REAR SPACE One benefit of the Citroën Advanced Comfort Programme® is particularly noticeable when riding in the rear. Best-in-class 198mm of second-row knee room and a more reclined (27-degree) rear seatback, plus an exterior width of 1,800mm, means three people can comfortably sit side-by-side across the rear bench, with a total of 1,380mm of width at the shoulders and 1,440mm at the elbows.

Along with the 510-litre boot, additional space below the floor is provided for carrying extra items, and for neatly housing the charging cables. The rear seat backrests also fold forwards for additional carrying capacity, and a ‘ski hatch' in the fold-down armrest allows for loading of particularly long objects so they can extend into the cabin. Up to 16 open and closed compartments add a total storage volume of 39-litres throughout the cabin.

THE PERFECT TEMPERATURE To make sure all occupants are comfortable, even in the most extreme conditions, a comprehensive climate control package is available. This includes a dual-zone automatic climate control system with dual controls for ease of use, along with heated front seats as well as a heated steering wheel. Rear seat passengers can control airflow through vents located in the rear of the centre console.

LIGHT AND TRANQUILITY Inside New ë-C4 X, the emphasis is on creating a tranquil, positive atmosphere with warm materials and a generous glass area, which includes small rear quarter side windows to maximise the amount of light for occupants. Light-coloured roof lining and interior pillar trim add further brightness and warmth. Customers may wish to specify the large electric opening panoramic sunroof, which is available as an option on New ë-C4 X.

At night, the atmosphere inside is equally pleasant and reassuring, thanks to LED ambient lighting on the digital instrument panel, which is designed to match seamlessly with the front and rear interior lights, and the onboard comfort functions.

Front passengers benefit from access to Citroën's Smart Pad Support™, a retractable tablet holder built directly into the dashboard, which enables the front passenger to make the most of time spent on the move. Below this is a Dashboard Tray, a large sliding drawer with a cushioned action.

Rear passengers can relax or work, with access to cup holders and storage space for smaller items in the central rear-seat foldaway armrest. There are useful document pockets on the backs of the front seats, and all passengers have access to wide and deep door bins.

UNIQUE AND DISTINCTIVE DESIGN New Citroën ë-C4 X is designed to stand out from the crowd and offers something new and unique for customers looking for stylish alternatives to the mass of existing hatchback and SUV body styles already available.

With an overall length of 4,600mm, New ë-C4 X slots neatly into the Citroën line-up between the C4 hatchback at 4,360mm long, and New C5 X at 4,800mm. Its wheelbase at 2.67m, is the same as a C4 hatchback, both use the same ‘Common Modular Platform' (CMP).

Aerodynamic efficiency is optimised through the body's sleek, crisp roofline, which results in an impressive drag coefficient of cd 0.29, which benefits the all-electric range. When viewed in profile, the car's dynamic roofline flows effortlessly and seamlessly, while the rear overhang cleverly disguises the length required to package the large 510-litre boot.

Distinctive new LED taillights carry through into the sculpted lines of the boot lid, pushing around the corners and along the sides of the car, complementing the distinctive front lamps and finishing in an arrow shape before the rear doors, which further amplifies the silhouette's dynamic appearance.

Large, 690mm diameter wheels combined with a short front overhang give the car a raised ride height that results in an elevated driving position, reassuring drivers with excellent visibility over the road ahead. Matt black protective wheel arches and lower body skirts, featuring Airbump® panels with coloured inserts, enhance the feeling of robustness and protection.

The familiar front end incorporates Citroën's assertive rounded design signature. The high, horizontal bonnet features concave indentations. Trademark chrome chevrons stretch across the width of the body, connecting with double-height front lamps using Citroën LED Vision lighting technology to reinforce the vehicle's high-tech credentials and to provide maximum visibility for drivers.

The matt black lower skirt on the front bumper links to the side and rear protective elements, while air intake grilles use a ‘macro chevron' pattern similar to that used for the Citroën AMI One and 19-19 concept vehicles. The hexagonal lower grille is flanked on each side by distinctive fog lamp bezels.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DRIVER ASSISTANCE Up to 20 Citroën Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are available on New Citroën ë-C4 X to help improve safety while driving and to make life behind the wheel or inside the cabin less stressful.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems include:

Active Safety Brake

Collision Risk Alert and Post Collision Safety Brake

Highway Driver Assist: Level 2 semi-autonomous driving aid, which combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Active Lane Positioning

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Additionally available technologies are:

Blind Spot Monitoring System

Active Lane Departure Warning System

Coffee Break Alert

Driver Attention Alert

Intelligent Beam Headlights

Extended Traffic Sign Recognition and Recommendation.

The suite of Citroën technologies designed to enhance comfort and reduce stress includes:

Colour Head-up Display

Reversing camera with Top Rear vision

360-degree vision

Additionally available – Proximity Keyless Entry and Start, Park Assist, Hill Start Assist, Static Cornering Light Function, Automatic Electric Parking Brake and Lateral Parking Sensors.

This latest Citroën model will be launched in selected markets with petrol, Diesel and battery-electric powertrains. In the UK, customers will be able to order the all-electric New Citroën ë-C4 X early in 2023.