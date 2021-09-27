Citroen AMI UK reservation system opens today. Those interested in the platform are invited to join the queue to secure their AMI with appealing price packages.

Furthermore, all clients and customers are reminded that AMI will be adapted for each individual market and allow numerous customization options.

A true breakthrough from Citroën, AMI is a response to the challenges faced in today's cities and urban environments. As a pure EV, AMI emits zero-emissions and has a 5.5kWh battery that recharges in just three hours. It covers a range of 46 miles and has a top speed of 28mph. AMI is a modern solution that delivers on Citroën's promise to provide affordable and clean mobility solutions for all.

AMI's zero-emission capabilities ensure it is exempt from Congestion and Ultra-low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges. With London's ULEZ due to be extended in October 2021, and other cities looking to introduce similar measures, AMI is a ‘future-proof' solution to mobility concerns in many UK cities.