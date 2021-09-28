Citroen has updated its new ë-SpaceTourer electric with new M and XL variants.

Furthermore, Flair' and ‘Business Edition' trim levels are now available with the larger body size. The XL versions measure 5,309mm in length for improved interior space and practicality. On the other hand, M variants measure 4,959mm in length. Both the M and XL versions benefit from the same wheelbase of 3,275mm, with the extra length translating into increased load space of 3,100-litres (loaded to the roof), compared with 2,550-litres in M versions.

Also, the Business Edition is capable of seating a total of 9 people, in three rows. The second and third rows feature a 1/3 - 2/3 split design and removable seating for added practicality. Perfect for family and commercial use, the second row comes with Isofix anchorage points as standard. In addition, ‘Business Edition' models feature air conditioning, cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen and a driver attention alert system.

SEE ALSO: Toyota presents new Tundra TRD

Range-topping New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer Flair versions enjoys a large list of standard equipment goodies, including, 17-inch Curve alloy wheels, body-color exterior door handles with chrome detail and a panoramic glass roof.

Inside, Flair offers eight seats, upholstered in Claudia Mistral leather, with the driver and front passenger seats featuring heating and massage functions. Flair trim also features Citroën Connect Nav with real time traffic alerts, as well as Citroën Connect Box that alerts emergency services and recovery services in the event of an incident.