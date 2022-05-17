Nissan today announced the MSRP1 for the latest iteration of its "attainable dream car," the 2023 Nissan Z – $39,990 for the Z Sport and $49,990 for the Z Performance. Both grades are scheduled to arrive at Nissan dealerships nationwide in Summer 2022.

"The Nissan Z is our company's heart and soul, bringing sports car design, performance and excitement to a broad range of buyers, starting with the introduction of the first generation more than 50 years ago," said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. "With a starting MSRP of less than $40,000, this latest version is ready to create a whole new generation of Nissan Z fans when it comes to market this summer."

The 2023 Nissan Z is offered in Sport and Performance grade levels, along with a special "Proto Spec" edition. Limited to 240 units for the U.S. market, the Proto Spec edition will feature a special plaque, as well as exclusive interior and exterior features, all paying homage to the Z Proto launched in 2020. All grades are equipped with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and choice of 6-speed manual transmission or a new 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

2023 Nissan Z Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices1:

Z Coupe Sport 6MT or 9AT $39,990 USD Z Coupe Performance 6MT or 9AT $49,990 USD Z Coupe Proto Spec 6MT or 9AT* $52,990 USD

Destination and Handling $1,025. *Total production limited to 240 units combined.

The 2023 Z boasts a fresh and sleek exterior design with a silhouette that communicates respect to its lineage with its long hood and short deck. Inside, the driver-centric cockpit takes inspiration from past Z generations with its traditional three analog pod gauges while including modern amenities like a 12.3-inch customizable racing-inspired TFT meter and available 9.0-inch touchscreen display.