Nissan announced details for the all-new 2023 Z sports car via a global broadcast from Brooklyn's Duggal Greenhouse, not very far from where the original 1970 Datsun 240Z was first unveiled back in 1969.

When we introduced the Z in 1969, the Z was a revolution. Since then, for more than 50 years, Nissan has brought style, speed, reliability and so much more to millions of enthusiasts around the world, said Ashwani Gupta, representative executive officer, and chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

There are six previous generations of Nissan's famous sports car and all of them have impressed the audiences and received mainly positive feedback.

As for the newcomer, the 2023 Z showcases a sleek and attractive exterior design with a silhouette that resembles the original design with a long hood and low rear stance. The interior is characterized by a driver-focused cockpit with a 12.3-inch customizable racing-inspired display, leather sports seats and an 8-speaker audio system.

All 2023 Z models are geared with a 400-hp 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo power unit and a 6-speed manual gearbox with a sporty EXDY high-performance clutch.

The Z has always been an accessible sports car – always placed at the intersection of aspiration and attainability – of dreams and reality. This latest iteration is now ready to thrill Z enthusiasts, and create a whole new generation of Z fans as well, when it comes to market here in the U.S. early next year, said Gupta.

The 2023 Z is offered in Sport and Performance grade levels and a special "Proto Spec" edition, which is limited to 240 units.