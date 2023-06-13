Nissan Sentra (2024)

Nissan Sentra

The 2024 Nissan Sentra is enhanced for the new model year with refreshed modern exterior styling, improved fuel economy and more premium features on the popular SV grade. The 2024 Nissan Sentra range (S, SV and SR grades) goes on sale late summer.

The car's updated appearance includes a new front fascia and restyled headlights on all models, plus dynamic new 16- and 18-inch alloy wheel designs. Sentra SR models add a restyled rear fascia and new interior accent stitching color.

A new Xtronic CVT and the addition of Idle Stop Start, along with a smooth, responsive 2.0-liter inline-four engine, deliver improved fuel efficiency for the 2024 model.

More technology on the popular SV grade enhances the user experience. New for the 2024 model year, the SV Premium package adds Intelligent Around View Monitor®3, an 8-speaker Bose® Premium Audio System and exterior mirrors with turn signal indicators. Sentra SR also adds heated front seats as standard.

While class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning is equipped as standard, additional driver-assist technology includes Intelligent Driver Alertness4, available Intelligent Around View® Monitor, available Intelligent Cruise Control and standard Easy-Fill Tire Alert system.

Like all Nissan models, Sentra prioritizes safety for peace of mind. All grades have standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

For full details on the features included on each grade level of the 2024 Nissan Sentra, see the full specifications sheet.

2024 Nissan Sentra: In Detail

Fresh new look

Visual updates begin with a reshaped front fascia with a new interpretation of Nissan's V-motion grille, with bright chrome trim. The lower fascia has a cleaner appearance with vent-like elements moved to the outer edges of the car. A new available 16-inch alloy design is featured on the SV grade.

All 2024 Sentra grades feature updated headlights with black interior bezel elements, giving them a sportier and more premium appearance.

Sportier Sentra SR

The sporty appearance of Sentra SR is elevated for the 2024 model year with a new 18-inch wheel design, dark chrome trim for the V-motion grille, dark chrome outer finish elements on the front fascia and a body-colored lower trim strip below the grill. Red SR badges are also added, front and rear.

2024 Nissan Sentra

In the rear, a new lower fascia graphic design helps make Sentra look lower and wider. The SR grade's interior accent stitching color has been updated to a red-orange that more closely matches that seen in Altima SR and Frontier PRO-X and PRO-4X.

Sentra SR stands out from the competition with striking two-tone paint options, with the option to pair a black roof with Aspen White Tricoat, Monarch Orange Metallic, Electric Blue Metallic and the new Atlantic Gray body colors.

Refined and functional interior

The 2024 Nissan Sentra's highly functional, visually appealing interior brings a high level of refinement to the class. Functional elements include a D-shaped steering wheel, round air vents inspired by elements of the Nissan Z sports car, and abundant storage options, including front and rear door pockets, a center console with armrest and available rear seat armrest with cupholders.

Nissan's Zero Gravity front seats hold occupants in a supportive posture that improves comfort. Available satin chrome interior accents and contrast seat stitching further elevate the interior ambience. Up to three USB ports allow passengers to keep devices charged, while available rear-seat cupholders provide convenience for back-seat passengers. Sentra also offers storage in the center console and an available storage pocket in the passenger seatback. Sentra's trunk provides a generous 14.3 cubic feet of cargo space, with a standard 60/40 split-folding back seat offering flexibility in storage.

Powertrain performance

Sentra has a standard, fuel-efficient 2.0-liter inline-four engine with 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. For the 2024 model year, Sentra features a new Xtronic CVT designed to reduce fuel consumption while providing a smoother shift pattern. Also new is standard Idle Stop Start, which can shut off the engine when the vehicle is stopped to help save fuel.

Convenient connectivity

Sentra keeps drivers connected with a standard 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Bluetooth®, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, Siri® Eyes-Free, Google Assistant™ Voice Recognition and one front USB port. It is paired with a 4-speaker audio system.

Sentra SV and SR upgrade to an 8-inch screen with 6 speakers, an additional front USB Type-C port and a charge-only USB Type-A port in the center console, plus SiriusXM® satellite radio.

Sentra also provides drivers with a standard 4.2-inch multi-information display, upgraded to a 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist® Display6 on SV and SR grades.

Extensive list of comfort and convenience features

Sentra SV includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Nissan Intelligent Key® push-button start, Intelligent Cruise Control, 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display, 8-inch touchscreen information system and satin chrome interior front door handles. An All-Weather package is available that combines dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and remote engine start.

The popular SV Premium package adds three desirable features for the 2024 model year: an 8-speaker Bose® Premium Audio system, Intelligent Around View® Monitor and turn signal indicators on the exterior mirrors. It also includes 17-inch alloy wheels, 6-way power driver's seat, a power-sliding moonroof with tilt feature, quilted leather-appointed seats, a leather shift knob and a rear-seat armrest with two cupholders.

The sporty Sentra SR builds on SV with features including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, dark chrome exterior trim, red SR badges, a rear spoiler and other athletic exterior design elements. The interior features sport cloth with reddish-orange stitching accent, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and remote engine start.

The SR Premium package builds on that feature set with the addition of a power-sliding moonroof with tilt feature, Prima-Tex™-appointed seats, a 6-way power driver's seat, Intelligent Around View® Monitor, 8-speaker Bose® Premium Audio system, a heated steering wheel, and NissanConnect® Services featuring a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Driver Assistance and Safety

All grades have standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning6 is also standard on all models. A standard haptic steering wheel, along with audio cues, helps provide safety alerts to drivers.

Additional driver assistance technology includes Intelligent Driver Alertness and available Intelligent Cruise Control. Available Intelligent Around View® Monitor uses exterior cameras to provide a 360-degree view around the vehicle, ideal for maneuvering at low speeds, such as when parking.

Standard Easy-Fill Tire Alert system, which uses the vehicle's horn to indicate when tires are filled to the appropriate pressure, helps owners maintain their vehicle's tire pressure more easily. Additionally, Rear Door Alert can alert drivers to any forgotten items in the back seat at the end of their journey.