Today, Alpine is unveiling its new A110 range consisting of the A110, the New A110 GT and the New A110 S. All three revised versions of the A110 line-up are characteristically Alpine, and each has its own distinctive character and purpose. In their own way, they treat drivers to three kinds of Alpine experience.

They are as light and agile as any car with an Alpine badge and come with a four-cylinder 1.8-litre turbocharged engine, paired with a Getrag seven-speed automatic gearbox with a dual wet clutch to deliver the iconic Alpine experience.

The entry-level model, the A110 features the Alpine chassis and a 252hp engine offering similar driving characteristics to the original Berlinette – it is light, lively and precise, and delivers an agile and vibrant drive on all roads.

The New Alpine A110 GT is the range's Grand Tourisme sports coupe. With 300hp and renowned Alpine chassis, it strikes a fine balance between performance and comfort. Versatile and elegant, the A110 GT is a sports car perfectly suited to everyday and long-distance driving, as well as more involved drives on twisty roads.

The New Alpine A110 S sits at the top of the revised range, focused on performance with 300hp and a unique Sports chassis. Optional semi-slick tyres and a new custom-made aerodynamic body kit brings enhanced thrills, precision and enjoyment – especially on track.

The New A110 range starts from £49,905 OTR and is available now to order.

SHARPER ENGINE CALIBRATION

To maximise driving pleasure, each version of the Alpine A110 comes with three driver-selectable modes: Normal, Sport and Track.

Normal mode is geared more towards comfort, while Sport mode is optimised for more dynamic driving and gear shifting – including the capability of shifting gears down and increasing engine revs (for the kind of smart boost you get from double clutching) between shifting up through the transmission.

The throttle and engine response, power steering's sensitivity, gear-shifting rules, and exhaust valve activation all change according to the mode the driver selects. This also applies to the ESC system, which can also be deactivated at the touch of a button.

The New A110 GT and New A110 S engine's calibration has been improved to push maximum power to 300hp at higher engine speeds (6,300rpm), add 20Nm (340Nm torque as low as 2,400rpm) and reach the enhanced top speed in seventh gear, while the automatic gearbox is also engineered to boost performance.

Another all-new feature is found when initialising the Launch Control procedure, with one of the cylinders temporarily disabled to produce a more engaging engine note.

NEW INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

Alpine is fitting its new A110 range with a new multimedia system including a seven-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and two USB outlets. It is smartphone-inspired, intuitive with customisable widgets, and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The controls behind the steering wheel activate voice recognition so that you can control your smartphone's operating system or run Google Online Search for addresses. The onboard navigation system provides a wealth of information in real time, including traffic updates and upcoming service stations including fuel prices.

The Alpine Telematics menu (standard on the New A110 S) includes real-time readings or bar charts displaying key metrics such as turbo pressure, gearbox temperature, torque, power, steering wheel angle and acceleration, while the built-in chronograph keeps track of performance on circuits.

The Alpine multimedia system is available, depending on the version, with a standard audio system, Focal audio system (two speakers + two tweeters) and Focal Premium audio system (two speakers + two tweeters + one subwoofer).

The new Alpine multimedia system is compatible with FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) remote updates. This connectivity ensures the system is always operating in as up-to-date format as possible and will make it possible to add a Wi-Fi connection in the near future.

NEW ALPINE A110 S: THE ESSENCE OF A SPORTS CAR

POWER (hp) TORQUE (Nm) COMBINED MPG (WLTP) CO2 EMISSIONS (g/km) 0-62mph (secs) TOP SPEED (mph) PRICE (OTR £) A110 S 300 340 at 2,400 to 6,000rpm 34.5-33.6 153-160 4.2 170 £59,955

Power-to-weight ratio: 3.7kg/hp

Sport chassis: recalibrated anti-roll bars and springs, purpose-engineered axle geometry, 50 per cent stiffer coil springs, shock absorbers adjusted accordingly, hollow anti-roll bars to minimise weight (and 100 per cent firmer), 4mm lower ride height, hydraulic steering wheel stops for optimal body control

Unladen kerb mass: 1,109kg to 1,140kg

Exhaust system: Sport

Brembo high-performance braking system, 320mm diameter dual material discs at the front and rear, orange callipers Bright black 18-inch GT Race rims

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres (215/40 R18 at the front and 245/40 R18 at the rear)

Sabelt Sport adjustable seats in black microfibre and leather with orange overstitching, fitted on two visible rails

The exterior design of the New A110 S provides more than a clue as to its sporty, intensely Alpine driving experience.

Exterior equipment includes chromium black Alpine lettering, bright 18-inch GT Race rims with black detailing, 215/40 R18 front tyres and 245/40 18 rear tyres, and orange brake callipers. Additional S badging completes the added detailing over the rest of the A110 range, while optional carbon aerodynamic body kit details are available, as well as Fire Orange paintwork with contrasting Deep Black roof.

Under the skin, the New A110 S delivers on its visual promise with an uncompromising mechanical specification – 300hp, uprated Sports chassis, brakes and exhaust – to deliver an enthusiastic and exhilarating drive on any road, at any speed.

The New A110 S is also available with optional Michelin PS Cup 2 Connect semi-slick tyres, while the optional Aero Kit pushes the top speed up to 170mph. The kit is comprised of a carbon rear spoiler improving aerodynamic support, a carbon front blade and longer front fairings under the car to step up the efficiency of the rear diffuser and flat floor. With the Aero Kit fitted, the New A110 S can deliver its full potential on track. Its stability at its enhanced top speed comes from the 60kg extra load on the front wheels (from the carbon blade) and 81kg extra load at the back (from the carbon spoiler), adding up to a total of 141kg extra downforce.

The interior comes with top-of-the-range fittings including adjustable Sabelt Sport seats, aluminium Sport pedals, and a microfibre covered interior with orange overstitching if the driver opts for the Microfibre pack and Racing Seats. The orange seatbelts, all-microfibre seat upholstery and fittings to add a harness are unique to the New A110 S.

"The New Alpine A110 S is the first A110 with a rear spoiler. We ran the A110 S through many wind tunnel tests, which showed that it needed substantial aerodynamic support to reach its maximum speed. The Aero Kit is our answer to that challenge. The A110 S peaks at 170mph, has fantastic looks and is set to be a star on the tracks that takes on any race against the clock." Antony Villain, Director of Design, Alpine

NEW ALPINE A110 GT: GRAND TOURISME, FRENCH STYLE

POWER (hp) TORQUE (Nm) COMBINED MPG (WLTP) CO2 EMISSIONS (g/km) 0-62mph (secs) TOP SPEED (mph) PRICE (OTR £) A110 GT 300 340 at 2,400 to 6,000rpm 34.5-33.6 153-160 4.2 170 £59,355

Alpine chassis, double-triangulated front and rear suspension

Unladen kerb mass: 1,119kg to 1,140kg

Sport exhaust system

Brembo high-performance braking system, 320mm diameter discs at the front and rear, blue callipers

Légende 18-inch diamond-cut black rims

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 205/40 R18 tyres at the front and 235/40 R18 tyres at the rear

Adjustable Comfort seats on six rails, covered in black or brown leather with blue overstitching

The distinctive features of the New A110 GT include the Thunder Grey launch colour, enhanced with subtle GT badging on the back and the door sills. The New A110 GT offers an unparalleled blend of performance and elegance with its Alpine chassis and 300hp powertrain.

The sleek exterior silhouette, sophisticated interior and sharp mechanical features deliver a tantalising combination. Standard features bring enhanced comfort and convenience, including Park Assist with front and rear sensors and rear-view camera, plus adjustable leather Comfort seats with blue overstitching.

ALPINE A110: THE ORIGINAL

POWER (hp) TORQUE (Nm) COMBINED MPG (WLTP) CO2 EMISSIONS (g/km) 0-62mph (secs) TOP SPEED (mph) PRICE (OTR £) A110 252 320 2,000 to 4,800rpm 35.1-33.6 152-158 4.5 170 £49,905

Alpine chassis, double-triangulated front and rear suspension

Unladen kerb mass: 1,102 to 1,140kg

Brembo 296mm diameter front and rear brakes, Charcoal Black callipers

17-inch rims

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 205/45 R17 tyres at the front and 235/45 R17 tyres at the rear

Adjustable Sport seats covered in black microfibre and leather with grey overstitching, fitted on two rails

New Alpine multimedia system with enhanced connectivity

The entry model to the A110 range has been renamed simply as the A110. Its agility and acceleration are unparalleled thanks to a combination of a lightweight and balanced chassis. Its mass has been optimally spread out – 44 per cent at the front, 56 per cent at the rear with the engine in a central-back position – and it is lighter at 1,102kg unladen. It comes with the Alpine chassis and Sport seats, and its communicative dynamics and efficiency in all circumstances provide uncompromised driving pleasure.

STANDARD SPECIFICATION

A110

Technology

Alpine multimedia system with touchscreen: navigation, AndroidAuto™ and Apple Carplay™, Bluetooth® compatibility, connected services, USB and Jack plugs

Two USB ports

Compact aluminium brake calipers with integrated parking brake

Standard tyres Michelin® PS4

Cruise control with speed limiter

Driving mode selector (Normal/Sport/Track)

Front and rear braking system (296mm diameter)

Double-wishbone suspension system at front and rear

Comfort

Keyless start

Automatic climate control

100-litre rear boot volume

96-litre front boot volume

Adjustable steering wheel for reach and rake

Safety and security

Hill-start assist (HSA)

Driver and passenger airbags

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Emergency brake assist

Deactivatable stability control system

Tyre inflation kit: compressor and cartridge

Anti-theft alarm pre-equipment

Tyre pressure sensors

Exterior

17-inch 10-spoke wheels

LED front headlamps

LED tail lights with dynamic indicators stop lights and reversing lights

Chrome centre exhaust

Chrome headlamps

Rear diffuser

Anthracite Grey Brembo® brake calipers

Standard tyres Michelin® PS4

Front and rear braking system (296mm diameter)

Double-wishbone suspension system at front and rear

Interior

7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

Aluminium paddle shifters on steering column

Aluminium driver footrest

Stainless steel door sills

Sabelt® Sport one-piece bucket seats (mixed leather/microfibre)

Contrasting grey stitching

Leather steering wheel

New A110 GT (in addition to A110)

Technology

Focal® audio system

Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera with audible signal

Exterior design

18-inch "Legende" wheels with black diamond cut finish

Alpine blue Brembo® brake calipers

Interior design

French flag on the door panels

Sabelt® Six-way Comfort bucket seats

New A110 S (in addition to A110 and New A110 GT)

Technology

Alpine telematics

Rear parking sensors

Active sport exhaust

Comfort

Keyless start

Automatic climate control

Electric, heated, aspherical wing mirrors

Exterior

18" GT Race wheels in matte black finish

Carbon/carbon/orange flags on C-pillars

Orange Brembo® brake calipers

Active sport exhaust

Interior

Carbon/carbon/orange flags on the door panels

Sabelt® Sport one-piece bucket seats (mixed leather/microfibre)

The Alpine A110, New A110 GT and New A110 S models are available in Glacier White, Iridescent White, Abyss Blue, Alpine Blue, Deep Black, Thunder Grey, Thunder Grey matte finish, and Fire Orange tones. The New A110 S also comes exclusively with the all-new optional dual-colour body finished in Fire Orange with contrasting Deep Black roof.

In addition, the Atelier Alpine catalogue offers a range of 22 exclusive 'heritage' colours evoking the legend of the brand.

AVAILABLE OPTIONS

A110 New A110 GT New A110 S DRIVING Rear parking sensors O - l A110 Front and rear parking sensors O - - A110 S Front and rear parking sensors - - O A110 Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera with audible signal O l - A110S Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera with audible signal - l O Track tyres Michelin® PS2 CUP - - O High-performance front and rear Brembo® braking system (320 mm diameter) O l l Active sport exhaust O l l DESIGN Exterior design 18" "Fuchs" forged wheels (2) O - - - O O 18" "Fuchs" forged wheels in Thunder Grey (2) O - - - O O 18'' "Grand Prix" wheels with black diamond cut finish O - - - O - 18" "GT Race" wheels with black diamond cut finish - - O 18" "Sérac" wheels with black diamond cut finish O - - - O - Aero Kit : front splitter + rear spoiler in carbon fibre - - O Iridescent White O O O Blue Abyss O O O Alpine Blue O O O Thunder Grey O O O Thunder Grey matt finish - O O Deep Black O O O Fire Orange O O O Glossy carbon roof - O O

A110 New A110 GT New A110 S Exterior design French flags on C-pillars l l O Black Headlamps - O O Blue Alpine Brembo® brake calipers O l O Anthracite Grey Brembo® brake calipers l O O Chrome Alpine logo on the front wings O O - Interior design Orange seat belt - - O Roof lining in black microfiber - O O A110 GT Microfiber pack: steering wheel, roof lining, center console and dashboard in black microfiber - O - A110 S Microfiber pack: steering wheel, roof lining, center console and dashboard in black microfiber - - O French flag on the door panels l l O Black leather interior harmony l O - Sabelt® Racing one-piece bucket seats (microfiber) - - O Blue Alpine logo in centre of steering wheel O O O Aluminium sport pedals O O l Aluminium passenger footrest - O l Racing Harness Mount - - O Contrasting Blue Alpine stitching O l O(3) Contrasting grey stitching l O O Floormat with Alpine logo O O O COMFORT AND MULTIMEDIA Comfort Storage package: cargo net behind the driver seat + storage case O O O Mirror package: foldable exterior wing mirrors and interior anti-glare system O O O Six-way Sabelt® Comfort seats (heated) O(4) O - Comfort Pack : six-way Sabelt® Comfort bucket seats, 18" "Sérac" wheels with black diamond cut finish, aluminium sport pedals, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera and Focal® audio system. O - - Multimédia Alpine Telematics O O l Focal® audio system O l l Focal® Premium audio system - O O

A110 New A110 GT New A110 S ATELIER ALPINE - PERSONALISATION PROGRAMME Brembo® brake Calipers : Light grey / Vibrant Gold / Red / Yellow O O O Alloy Wheels 18" - GT Race: Gloss White / Gloss Black / Vibrant Gold - - O Alloy Wheels 18" - Légende: Gloss White / Gloss Black / Vibrant Gold - O - Alloy Wheels 18" - Sérac: Gloss White / Gloss Black / Vibrant Gold O - - - O - Heritage Colours : selection of 22 brand-new body colours drawn from Alpine's own history O O O Two-tone colour: Deep black contrasting roof + pillars (Only available with fire Orange body paint) - - O Two-tone colour with carbon roof: carbon roof + deep black contrasting pillars (Only available with Fire Orange body paint) - - O

* MRRP = Manufacturer's Recommended Retail Price. The prices are subject to change without notice.

(1) Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are certified using a standard, regulated method. It is identical for all manufacturers and allows vehicles to be compared. Actual fuel consumption depends on vehicle use, equipment and the user's driving style.

(2) Must be combined with the option "high-performance braking system.

(3) Bleu Alpine stitchings not available on racing seats

(4) Must be combined with the option "Comfort Pack"