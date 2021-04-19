The Alpine A110 trackside vehicles make their debut during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola this weekend. These vehicles will be used by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon as their daily commuters at the European Grand Prix event.

In terms of design, the vehicles feature Alpine's historic racing colors from the bonnet through the roof and to the rear of the cars. These include blue, white, and red, synonymous with Alpine's racing heritage and the colors of the French and British flags.

The A110 lineup is based on the A110S, the most advanced version in the A110 model line. With a power output of 292hp and a weight of 1114kgs, the model offers impressive power to weight ratio of 262PS/Tonne and offers incredible track flexibility.

When the A521 was presented, it was true joy to see the Alpine name on a Formula One car and it is just the same feeling today to see the Alpine F1 Team name on an A110, said Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO.

Founded back in 1955, by Jean Rédélé, the brand has set itself apart with its French-style sports cars. In 2018, the brand unveiled the new A110, a model that adopts the brand's idea of a compact, light, and agile driving experience. In 2021, Alpine Cars, Renault Sport Cars, and Renault Sport Racing join forces under the Alpine flagship.

Source: Alpine