Alpine unveils an exclusive A110 model designed by Felipe Pantone. This is the second collaboration piece to debut after the announcement of the partnership in April.

Before tackling the project, Felipe Pantone spent some time studying brand's history and came up with a modern and dynamic design with some neat additions. The design concept follows the shape of the A110 and gives this impression of high speed even when the vehicle stands still. The new model also features the signature colors of Felipe Pantone, black and white.

"Through this second collaboration with Alpine, Felipe Pantone once again demonstrates the extent of his talent. The creative work and its execution are exceptional. The color schemes, geometric shapes and optical effects reveal the A110 in a new light, with a heightened sense of movement. This work results in a modern, dynamic and captivating work of art" said Cédric Journal, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Alpine.

The Alpine A110 is based on the A110S and comes with the brand's most powerful engine so far – the 292hp unit.

Also, in order to celebrate the second collaboration project, the Alpine D1 Team is pictured wearing the colors of Felipe Pantone with the typical graphic components. This signature is evident on the motorhome and the nose of the A521s that will be presented at the beginning of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Source: Alpine