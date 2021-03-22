New Vantage F1 Edition comes to celebrate the brand's return to Formula 1 racing for the first time in over 60 years. The vehicle is also the first one to be created by Aston Martin's new Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers.

The vehicle comes with unique chassis and aerodynamic improvements, along with a new and powerful power unit. The main challenge before the engineering team was to boost dramatically performance rates, but without sacrificing the on-road capabilities. The result is a beautiful vehicle that offers increased tactility and expanded outright capabilities.

Drivetrain system and performance

The heart of the beast is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that delivers a total of 535hp. Peak torque is 685Nm, and can sustain for longer to increase tractability and in gear urgency. This massive output is controlled by an 8-speed automatic with optimized torque cut during upshifts. This allows the entire system to reduce shift times and increase the precision of driving.

As it comes to the chassis, engineers have focused their attention mainly on the suspension and steering, with further changing structure in order to enhance the stiffness and steering response. The vehicle comes with reworked damper internals that contributes to better vertical body control – both in high-speed situations and over crests. To complement the changes to the dampers, the chassis also benefits from increased rear spring rate and lateral stiffness for better cornering and more stability.

SEE ALSO: McLaren team reveals a street-legal version of the beloved 720S GT3

Vantage F1 Edition's performance upgrades are topped off with an exclusive aero kit, which brings improvements of any kind. First, the vehicle provides 200kg more downforce, compared to the Vantage, and also presents a new silhouette with tons of aerodynamic improvements. These include changes to the front splitter, front dive planes, and the rear wing.

Additional changes

With all the chassis and performance upgrades, the vehicle also features large 21-inch wheels and an exclusive new body finish, the Aston Martin Green scheme, which is specially designed to celebrate the return to the Formula One. Also, there's an additional set of body colors, available in Satin or Gloss. Such is the Jet Black and Lunar White.