With the upcoming Centenary celebrations for the world-renowned Italian design house Zagato, the ideal moment to release a set of detailed pictures of the new DBS GT Zagato is upon us!

Crafted in order to celebrate the centenary of the Zagato signature, DBZ Centenary Collection pays homage to the iconic vehicles of the past and modern classics of today's world. This collaboration extends a remarkable partnership for more than 60 years.

DBS GT Zagato is based on Aston Martin's most potent production vehicle, the acclaimed DBS Superleggera and showcases brand's dedication towards new design language. Inspired by predecessor models, the new family member comes with futuristic and dramatic body expression.

Furthermore, the most notable feature in the design language is the iconic double-bubble roof. The fresh interpretation of the timeless idea delivers a clean and smooth form that flows from the top of the front windscreen to the rearmost tip, discarding the conventional windscreen in favor of a more pronounced roofline. Sweet!

SEE ALSO: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe reveals some sweet features!

Also, what defines the emotional visual impact is the muscular rear-end that delivers this purposeful definition of vehicle's side profile, while the unique wheel design, headlamps and notable front grille that altogether complete the sexy visual expression of the unique vehicle.

Stick with us for further details!

Source: Aston Martin