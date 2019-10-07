Set to become something like a contemporary classic, DBS GT Zagato was unveiled today at the newly-formed Audrian's Newport Concours in the US and thus completing the DBZ Centenary Collection.

The modern sibling of the recently unveiled DB4 GT Zagato Continuation features a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 power unit that generates a total of 760hp and tons of refined systems and gadgets. With a price tag of £6m, each vehicle in the lineup represents the most valuable components ever inserted in an Aston Martin machine.

Revealed in Supernova Red, DBS GT Zagato also proudly showcases numerous carbon-fiber accents and Satin Black and Gold 3D machined wheels, all along with meticulous attention to even the smallest details. Along with the carbon-fiber components buyers will be granted with a carbon-fiber roof and rear diffuser, eye-catching jewellery, black anodized active front grille and central lock wheel nuts.

In terms of interior, DBS GT Zagato features soft Cathness Spicy Red leather, Zagato Z seat quilting and satin twill. Of course, there are carbon-fiber components within the paddle shifters and steering wheel. Additionally, DBS GT Zagato is the first machine to feature configurable carbon and metal 3D-printed interior finishes. There's a beautiful central saddle design with unique parametric, inter-locking form, available in a range of three materials and finishes.

Of course, as with all Aston Martin vehicles, the latest family member can further be personalized via brand's exclusive program "Q by Aston Martin". This means that owners can specify their machine with exclusive materials, components and technologies. The use of these goodies means that all parts, materials and finishes can be fully designed especially and exclusively to the taste of the owner. Sweet!

This super-exclusive lineup is limited to mere 19 units that were crafted in brand's renowned Heritage Division headquarters in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire.

All 19 vehicles will be delivered to their owners by the end of 2019.

Source: Aston Martin