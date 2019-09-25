Last November the Mazda team had done a statement about a debut of a revised and sexier version of the famous Mazda3 hatch and sedan models. And as it seems, the manufacturer stays true to its promises and plans.

New 2020 Mazda3 comes with a revised and elegant body design concept, a front-wheel-drive system and Driver Alert System, which detects fatigue or decreased attentiveness. In terms of utilities and safety systems, the new family member features, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist and High Beam Control as standard features.

The sexy touches of the exterior can also be seen in the cabin of the new Mazda3. Designers have ensured plenty of lush components with a simplistic design, an 8.8-inch large central display featuring the latest Mazda Connect system, an additional seven-inch digital infotainment display, dual USB ports, push-button start, and an electronic parking brake.

Additionally, Mazda3 hatch can be specified with i-Activ AWD and comes with Apple CarPLay and Android Auto infotainment systems, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, automatic dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and sexy 18-inch alloy wheels.

As expected, Mazda will continue to offer its Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, all 2020 Mazda3 models will be equipped with a G-Vectoring Control Plus and Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine that generates a total of 186hp and 186lb-ft of torque. Also, in order to build upon the efficiency of the entire drivetrain system, engineers have also included a cylinder deactivation function. Neat!

