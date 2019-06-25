1At the Parco del Valentino event all eyes will be on the new Jeep Wrangler 1941, heavily modified by Mopar. Or at least we do expect such vast interest. Here's why.

The revised machine will take part in the President's Parade, the first on-road outing and will proudly showcase new outfit and tons of sexy and functional gadgets. The 191 Wrangler is one of the most authentic examples of convenience, safety, expressiveness and performance, delivered by Jeep Authentic Accessories.

The vehicle itself is fitted with Jeep Performance Accessories, exclusively developed in close collaboration with Mopar. Wrangler 1941 comes with 2-inch factory lift, shigh-performance rock rails, black door sills, black fuel flap and all-weather mats. The expressive outfit includes additional Jeep Authentic Accessories as satin black front grille, 5-inch off-road lights, a special all-black matte mirror cap and of course, this eye-catching Hella Yella exterior paint color. Mopar customizations also bring black mesh sun bonnet, front grab handles and more.

SEE ALSO: MagnaFlow team creates an exclusive upgrade for Jeep Gladiator. Details here!

Sexy as always, the revised machine surely will be the star of the show. And there's a fine reason for that - along with the expressive exterior tweaks, the vehicle adopts everything good from both worlds – Mopar and Jeep. And when one blends these two, the result is simply astonishing!

Stick with us for further details!

Source: Mopar