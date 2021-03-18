McLaren Customer Racing has confirmed that the unrestricted version of the 720S GT3 racecar, the 720S GT3X is available to order through the McLaren Retailer Network. Especially designed by the motorsport team of McLaren Automotive, the new vehicle comes with tons of power, an advanced drivetrain system and numerous cool features. Also, it is street-legal. Cool!

The heart of the beast is a hand-built 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged power unit, optimized for a combination of both track and street capabilities. It features a unique blueprint cylinder head, strengthened pistons. Diamond-Like Carbon coating and lightweight performance exhaust system. The engine is paired to a six-speed sequential sporty gearbox and altogether they deliver a total of 720hp.

The entire project has been focused on innovative aerodynamics and efficient design with numerous fine-tuning approaches. The vehicle is performance-focused and comes with a special body shape based on the "Computational Fluid Dynamics" and F1 wind tunnel technology. The aerodynamically sculpted shape is hand-finished in metallic MSO Carbon Black Paint.

The cabin features numerous carbon-fiber components and is exclusively designed to aid the driver in any high-performance journey. There's a carbon-fiber and Kevlar FIA-approved set of race seats, and pedal box and steering wheel adjustment options for optimal comfort.

Source: McLaren