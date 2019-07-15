Aston Martin Valkyre has made its world debut in front of a large crowd ahead of the 2019 British Grand Prix.

Driven by Aston Martin High Performance Test Driver Chris Goodwin, the 1,160hp beast has also made its public demonstration run at the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. By focusing on showcasing capabilities instead of record lap time, the showcase offered a glimpse of what is to come from the exclusive new lineup.

By following months of digital upgrades and modelling, Aston Martin and Red Bull engineers have managed to improve the already capable hypercar in such a way that it clearly can compete for the recognition as the most powerful machine produced. What was also special for this first day of driving is that Chris Goodwin has driven a machine, which was exclusively fine-tuned software-wise without any preliminary tests and experiments.

Aston Martin Valkyrie is considered as one, if not the most extreme performance machine. It is especially created for the upcoming FIA World Endurance Championship and blends the experience and knowledge of both Aston Martin and Red Bull engineers. This vehicle is the result of a technical and strategic collaboration between two brands of the sole purpose of creating a menacing rival for the AF Racing.

All 150 units are already sold out. The first commercial deliveries should be expected in Q4 2019.

Source: Aston Martin