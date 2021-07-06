Following the cancellation of last year's event, the Aston Martin team is looking forward to the new edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the British manufacturer will showcase tons of neat stuff to the event's audience.

First, Aston Martin Valkyrie is due to make its debut at the show. The crowd will be delighted to see and hear the vehicle's take on the famous Hillclimb past Goodwood House in the "Supercar" batch. Accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in under 2.5 seconds, and powered by an advanced and mighty 6.5-liter V12, producing 1160hp, the Valkirye will definitely be one of the stars at the show.

Also, the new Vantage F1 Edition will be seen at the event. Based on the Vantage, this model comes with increased power and enhanced agility and features the new Satin Aston Martin Racing Green. Furthermore, the vehicle will be produced of a lineup consisting of only 88 units and will pay homage to the legendary Le Mans-winning vehicle.

Another vehicle on display will be the legendary LM7 – this is one of 3 Aston Martin "Team Cars" built back in 1931 and has raced almost continuously since its construction.

Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from Thursday 8th to Sunday 11th July 2021 and is broadcasted on various televisions.