Joining the flagship sedan model line, new A8 TFSI e serves as the brand's first plug-in hybrid variant of the prominent A8 model. Blending the comfort and convenience of the entire lineup, the plug-in hybrid retains innovative technologies and sophisticated design.

Efficiency and comfort

By blending premium design, along with comfort and efficiency, A8 TFSI comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 power unit, paired with an electric motor integrated into the torque converter of the eight-speed automatic gearbox. By doing so, engineers have managed to achieve a neat balance between power output and efficiency. Also, with an estimated combined output of 443hp and 516lb-ft of torque, A8 TFSI e is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h in a mere 4.9 seconds. Neat!

In terms of exterior, new Audi A8 TFSI e differentiates from its siblings by showcasing a new light signature in the front bumper and new 19-inch wheels. The plug-in hybrid also receives an MMI display with electric-specific driving screens that include charging information, additional consumption statistics and other information for the hybrid engine. Also, Audi Virtual Cockpit is also updated in order to display battery data and range stats. Similar to the Audi e-tron lineup, new A8 TFSI features a standard boost function that maximizes power output for even better performance stats.

Aiding the powerful TFSI power unit and the electric motor is a lithium-ion battery pack, made up of 104 pouch cells combined in eight modules that can store 14.1 kWh of energy at a voltage of 385V. Furthermore, the battery, which sits beneath the luggage compartment, works in tandem with the combustion engine as a hybrid system – by using the paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, the driver can select from different plug-in specs that include hybrid mode, purely electric and hold mode. Whenever the driver selects EV driving mode, an audible sound is emitted in order to ensure pedestrians are aware of the vehicle's presence.

New 2020 A8 TFSI has a starting price of $85,200USD.

Source: Audi