Once lost, now found and restored to the previous glory, a pair of historic Shelby Mustangs – "Green Hornet" and "Little Red" – are being revealed for the first time, joined by the new Shelby GT500 Mustang at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

The restored 1968 Shelby GT500 prototype is known as the Green Hornet has undergone a comprehensive procedure, led by Jason Billups of Billups Classic Car in Colcord, Oklahoma. During the process, Jackson floated the idea of finding the Little Red, which had also been lost. And after an extensive search led by Billups, the vehicle was discovered in a rural field in north Texas.

Finally, with both machines restored to their original condition, Jackson set out to celebrate their significance by adding a one-of-one Candy Apple Green and Rapid Red 2020 Shelby GT500 to his collection. Both restored vehicles feature four-wheel disc brakes and electronic fuel injection. In fact, the Green Hornet was the first model to roll off the line at Flat Rock Assembly Plant last fall. The vehicle was sold to Jackson for $1.1 million at auction in order to raise funds for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Source: Ford