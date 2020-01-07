At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Audi will display some exciting exhibits – some futuristic vision vehicles to advanced technologies that can already be incorporated in new models. By doing so, the premium brand would try to define the digital experience in the future. As you might know, CES is one of the world's biggest specialized fairs for consumer electronics and is considered to be an indicator of future topics.

One of the vehicles revealed at the event is Audi AI:ME, which represents a personal "Third living space", along with our homes and workplaces. Passengers can use eye tracking in order to communicate with the show car intuitively and have it order their favorite pizza, for example. Additionally, they can also enjoy a wellness experience by using the VR goggles and enjoy a virtual flight across spectacular mountain landscapes. What is special about this vehicle is that its technology adapts the virtual content to the movements of the vehicle in real-time, which results in full relaxation and detachment of the everyday stress.

Audi Intelligence Experience

The slogan showcases how the vehicle would show how the user and their habits and the self-learning machine can both contribute to a safer and more comfortable driving experience. The self-learning navigation system is already integrated into the current generation of MMI systems and saves preferred destinations, connects with other devices and can detect the current traffic situations.

In the future, the vehicle will also conduct a precise analysis of the functions and settings that the user prefers, ranging from the seat position, media, route guidance and temperature to the fragrance of the interior.

Source: Audi