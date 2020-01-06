Dacia has launched a new special edition SE Twenty lineup, which will be available for order in March 2020. Available for Duster, Logan MCV Stepway and Sandero Stepway, the new addition sits above the Comfort specification across all the ranges. All SE Twenty models will come with standard specs of the Comfort trim levels, plus distinctive exterior and interior features.

In terms of exterior, SE Twenty showcase unique side decals along the bottom of the doors and shiny black finish for the door mirror housing. There's also a special blue central cap for both the two-tone "Flex Expression" 16-inch wheels on the Stepway models and neat 17-inch diamond-cut alloys for the Duster.

Inside, SE Twenty features a unique blue mesh fabric for the seats, while the same color is used to pick out the Duster and Stepway logos stitched into the front seat backrests. The interior is further enhanced by the addition of blue inserts for surrounds of both the air vents and bespoke floor mats. All versions of SE Twenty are enhanced with reversing camera and Blind Spot Warning.

Additionally, SE Twenty versions come with a TCe 90 petrol engine and Logan MCV Stepway is geared with Blue dCi 95 diesel. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Source: Dacia