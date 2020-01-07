2019 Audi e-tron SUV, the first fully electric vehicle for the brand has managed to ear Green Car Report's Best Car to Buy 2020 Award.

Green Car Reports evaluates electric vehicles on driving enjoyment and ease to live with in addition to demonstrating technologies that are created for a lighter environmental impact. 2019 Audi e-Tron can make going all-electric easy and offers an expanded list of support services that altogether ensure confidence in going electric, including dedicated Audi electric vehicle customer service and plug-in-specific features.

2019 e-Tron comes equipped with the standard electric quattro AWD system, 402hp, and fast charging capability, which means that 0-80percent recharge is achieved in about 30 minutes or 52 miles every 10 minutes using the Electrify America charging network.

Additionally, the e-tron became the first pure battery-electric vehicle to win the 2019 IIHS "Top Safety Pick Plus" rating, the highest rating awarded by the nonprofit organization. Furthermore, e-tron also earned a five-star overall safety rating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's New Car Assessment Program for passenger protection. Furthermore, new e-tron has managed to earn an ALG Residual Value Award for 2020 for the highest anticipated three-year residual value of any EV.

The Green Car Reports to Buy award judges new vehicles currently available on sale that offers local-emission-free driving at least 32 miles of all-electric range for their quality and excellence in execution.

Source: Audi