Audi e-tron midsize SUV, the first fully-electric Audi vehicle, along with its Q3 compact-premium SUV sibling earned ALG Residual Value awards for 2020. ALG's Residual Value Awards recognize vehicles in 27 segments that are forecasted to retain a high price after a three-year period. The e-tron has managed to earn the designation for the electric category, while Q3 has won the Premium Subcompact Utility segment.

For more than 50 years, ALG has used its market insights, industry expertise ad leading analytics in order to become one of the most prominent brand in the segment. Back in 2000, ALG has managed to launch its first program that recognizes the automotive brands and products that provide the best-in-class value to consumers.

Audi e-tron and Q3 were selected through an analysis of used vehicle performance, brand outlook and product competitiveness. In order to qualify for the recognition, a manufacturer should make entries in at least four different segments. In order to account for differences across trim levels, model averages are weighted based on percentage share relative to the entire model lineup.

Additionally, Audi will be among the winning automakers honored during the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Source: Audi