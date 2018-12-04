There's a this saying – camera never lies. And maybe this is why Audi has decided to incorporate two HD cameras in the latest e-tron Launch Edition model that replace the door mirrors. These virtual door mirrors are among the most prominent technological features in the new all-electric Audi machine.

In fact, new Launch Editions offer extended list of specifications and standard features that not only raise the overall value of the models, but also contribute to that overall sexiness and all-terrain capability. Buyers will benefit from neat 21-inch Audi Sport Alloys, new intelligent Matrix LED technology and extremely elegant and sexy exterior design.

Additional visual hallmarks include a black styling pack in the Singleframe grille surround, window cappings and privacy glass extending from the B-pillar rearwards. For the interior Audi team has included panoramic glass sunroof, illuminated door sill trims, matt brushed aluminum inlays an upholstery upgrade from Twin Leather to Valcona Leather that makes the cabin look even more luxurious and cozy.

Some of the comprehensive comfort utilities include high-quality materials and exceptional worksmanship as the e-tron counterpart, two large MMI touch response displays with haptic feedback and voice control. For this particular edition designers have included fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus function that adds tons of functionality and technological advantages. The list expands in order to include electric steering wheel adjustment, adaptive cruise control, camera-based traffic sign recognition and a 360-degree camera with panoramic views, along with bird's eye view.

In terms of drivetrain power, new Audi machine features a 95kWh 36-cell battery mounted beneath the passenger compartment. It feeds an electric motor, positioned on each axle and is chargeable at fast charging stations with direct current at up to 150kW – as from what we know so far, new Launch Edition can be charged to up to 80 per cent in mere 30 minutes. How cool is that? Furthermore, the two powerful zero-emission electric motors deliver a total of 300kW and ensure a pretty fast 0 to 100km/h run – in mere 5.7 seconds. Vehicle's top speed is measured at 223km/h (124mph) and benefits from massive 664Nm of torque and revised chassis system that ensures confident and smooth driving experience. Neat!

Source: Audi