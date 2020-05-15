Audi of America announced that additional measures to help customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Automobiles with the New Vehicle Limited Warranty or Certified pre-owned Limited Warranty set to expire between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020 will have their warranty coverage extended by three months in order to allow customers to have their Audi machines warranty work completed under warranty.

Furthermore, this three-month extension will benefit owners of new and certified-pre-owned machines whose warranty is set to expire between March and May 2020, is giving owners additional peace of mind during these unprecedented times. In fact, the extension is automatic and requires no additional actions by the owners. However, if New Vehicle Limited Warranty or Certified pre-owned Limited Warranty expires due to mileage coverage rather than time, no extension is allowed.

SEE ALSO: New Honda Jazz will benefit from F1 technologies! Details here!

Audi and Audi Financial Services have also announced an extension to the customer payment relief options put in place as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The program remains in place through June 1. Customers are strongly encouraged to access and manage their accounts online in order to request assistance and extend their lease agreements.

Source: Audi