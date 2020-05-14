New Honda Jazz will be launched later this year and according to the Japanese manufacturer, the latest family member will feature tons of advanced technologies and systems. Let's find out more, shall we?

As it seems, Honda engineers are drawing inspiration from the Formula 1 Hybrid Power Unit program – the goal is to improve the efficiency of the hybrid system, but also boost the performance rates. As you might know, the latest Honda Formula 1 Hybrid Power unit, named RA620H, uses an advanced 1600cc six-cylinder internal combustion power unit, blended with an Energy Recovery System.

Additionally, there's an advanced electrical system that further recycles energy produced by the brakes and exhaust gases. By doing so, the technology generates extra boost for acceleration and also reduces turbo lag.

The latest road-going beneficiary of the F1 benefits is the recycling cycle of the e:HEV system. By incorporating the same approach in the new Jazz, engineers achieve better battery energy output, more agile performance, and seamless switch between the selectable modes.

As expected, the e:HEV is exclusively shaped and molded in order to fit the new Jazz. The system consists of two powerful electric motors which are further connected to a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC petrol unit and also to the lithium-ion battery and the entirely revised transmission. All these components work harmoniously in order to provide a smooth and direct response. Furthermore, the e:HEV system offers three interchangeable driving modes:

EV Drive: the lithium-ion battery supplies power to the electric propulsion motor directly.

Hybrid Drive: the engine supplies power to the electric generator motor, which in turn supplies it to the electric propulsion motor.

Engine Drive: the petrol engine is connected directly to the wheels via a lock-up clutch and drive force is transmitted directly from the engine to the wheels.

Source: Honda