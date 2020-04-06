Audi of America has announced that its popular RS 3 lineup will be available in an exclusive Nardo edition, already arriving at dealerships. This new family member will deliver enhanced performance rates and a wide list of standard features.

The special edition RS 3 is capable of reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 174mph, which is with 19mph higher than the standard RS 3 models. Furthermore, the vehicle is geared with fixed sport suspension, which allows it to be more agile and more confident when cornering.

Furthermore, the latest five-cylinder power unit is based on the traditional Audi Sports engineering concept. Geared with a 2.5-liter TFSI turbocharged engine, known for its unique firing order and menacing sound, the overall performance is boosted thanks to the new Sport exhaust system with black tips. Sweet!

In terms of styling and visual expression, new RS 3 comes with a signature RS Singleframe grille with Quattro script that highlights the overall sporty stance, while the RS-design oval exhaust outlet rear lip spoiler embodies the motorsport-tuned performance.

RS 3 Nardo edition also comes with Nardo Gray exterior paint with Black Optic exterior trim, exclusive 19-inch 5-arm-blade design wheels in bi-color black finish, red brake calipers, a black rear lip spoiler, and exterior mirror housing in glossy black. There are also black Audi rings and badges.

Also standard for this special edition are Audi virtual cockpit, MMI Navigation Plus and MMI touch with handwriting-recognition technology, all designed to offer a seamless integration of more technology. The virtual cockpit offers a 12.3-inch display with vibrant colors. There's also smartphone interface incorporation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allow access to all smartphone features.

Source: Audi