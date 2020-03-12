New Audi RS Q8 blends the genes of a high-performance RS model and the practicality of an SUV and the appealing design of Audi Coupe. Coming with a bi-turbo V8 that delivers excellent performance rates and driving dynamics, new RS Q8 will set a new standard as a luxurious spearhead of the RS model line.

Drivetrain features

The new family member is geared with a 4.0-liter V8 that delivers a total of 591hp and 590lb-ft of torque. The turbocharged power unit is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds. Top speed is measured at 155mph and can be boosted to up to 190mph when the vehicle is equipped with the RS ceramic brakes.

Additionally, the power of the V8 flows to the Quattro AWD system via the standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, which offers high-precision and dynamic handling via active torque distribution to both axles. The mechanical system transfers torque to the front and rear axles at the standard ratio of 40:60, and when needed, can transfer more power to the axle with better traction.

Additionally, new RS Q8 features standard adaptive air suspension with controlled damping, which allows the large SUV to be equally capable on and off the paved roads. The RS-specific damper tuning offers a choice between long-distance comfort and high performance. Standard AWD steering also allows for greater agility at low speeds and improved stability at high ones.

Exterior design

With its octagonal Singleframe grille and the RS-specific honeycomb, the new family member has an even more muscular and aggressive presence. This is due to the front air inlets in glossy black and the alu-optic front spoiler that perfectly highlights the athletic character of the SUV. The dynamic roofline ends in gently inclined D-pillars, which are supported by a wide and pronounced wheel arches, paying homage to the vehicle's quattro DNA.

Additional features include HD Matric-design LED headlights with LED daytime running lights and LED taillights, standard 22-inch 10-spoke star design wheels with summer tires. There are also 23-inch 5-Y-spoke rotor design wheels in matte titanium. The available painted steel brake calipers in red are also present and can be changed with ceramic brakes in red or gray. Sweet!

Interior design

The interior is characterized by clean lines and refined ambiance. The slim instrument panel and strong horizontal lines convey a feeling of spaciousness, while the large 12.3-inch display offers exhaustive information about the vehicle's overall condition.

Additional features include ventilated RS sport Valcona leather seats with "RS" honeycomb stitching, perforated and heated steering wheel with shift paddles on either side and an available luxury package that adds Alcantara headliner, fine Nappa heather accents on the central console, armrests and instrument panel.

Sweet!

Source: Audi