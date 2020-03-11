Genesis announced its new flagship sedan, the 2020 G90, has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award from the IIHS. G90 also earned a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle interactions in 12 and 25mph track tests. Brand's other 2020 model year vehicles, the entry-luxury G70, and the affordable luxury G80 both received the same accolade in mid-February. In fact, Genesis is the only brand in the industry with an entire lineup of vehicles that have been awarded the prestigious TOP SAFETY PLUS award.

In order to receive the recognition, a 2020 vehicle must have a "GOOD" rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests and also receive an "ADVANCED" or "SUPERIOR" rating for available front crash prevention vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and last, but not least, every vehicle must achieve "ACCEPTABLE" or "GOOD" headlight rating.

New G90 also earned an advanced rating for pedestrian front crash prevention. In each of the vehicle-to-pedestrian test scenarios, G90 avoided collisions in the lower-speed tests and achieved significant speed reductions in the higher-speed tests.

SEE ALSO: Genesis reveals first images of new 2021 G80

Furthermore, all Genesis models come with a standard suite of advanced driver-assistance and safety technologies as Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and more. And as importantly, each vehicle in the Genesis lineup offers sure-footed handling due to the rigid chassis construction. Sweet!

Source: Genesis