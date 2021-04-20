As the electrification of the automobile industry continues, Jardine Motors Group has announced that it has been selected as the London and southern UK retailer for the Automobili Pininfarina Battista all-electric hyper GT. The retailer will operate under the name of Automobili Pininfarina London.

This is considered as the golden opportunity for hypercar aficionados and collectors across the UK to own a hand-made vehicle of a limited lineup. Also, Automobili Pininfarina London provides the opportunity for prospective clients to view the Battista hyper GT in person.

The vehicle delivers levels of performance that are considered unachievable in any road-legal sports car engine technology. The vehicle is faster than the contemporary F-1 vehicles that can reach 100km/h in less than two seconds and delivers a total of 1,900hp and 2,300Nm of torque. Furthermore, the vehicle also blends this exceptional performance with a zero-emission package. The Battista hyper GT is geared with a 120kWh battery that delivers enough power to the four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a simulated WLTP range of over 500km on a single charge.

The lineup is limited to a total of 150 units and each one is designed, engineered, and developed exclusively by hand in Italy.

Source: Automobili Pininfarina