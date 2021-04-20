The ID.4 managed to impress the jury of the Euro NCAP safety test. The vehicle received five stars and received top ratings in all criteria – for the protection of adult occupants, children, and vulnerable road users, along with the advanced assistance systems.

The assessment is based on numerous factors, including frontal impact, lateral impact, and whiplash tests. Based on these crash examinations, and the evaluation of measures to ensure rescue and extrication are as advanced as possible and ID.4 scored the whopping 93% of the available points. The final score for child safety was measured at 89%.

Along with the protection of occupants, Euro NCAP also examines how well the automatic safety systems work. One of the best things with the ID.4 is that all trim levels come with Lane Assist and Front Assist emergency braking. The vehicle also features a central airbag for the front seats, which greatly reduces the possibility of head contact between the driver and front passengers in the events of collision.

Another interesting piece of technology in the list of standard features is the Car2X which allows the vehicle to exchange information about local hazards with other vehicles.

As an optional extra, VW offers further assistance systems that can increase the comfort and pleasure of driving, as well as further improving the safety capabilities of the ID.4.

A video of the test can be accessed here:

Source: Volkswagen