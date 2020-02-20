While others are abandoning the sedan segment, Toyota continues to double-down with new ideas and variants of its best-selling sedans. With the start of the new model year, Toyota team launches a new AWD Camry and Avalon vehicles – Let's check ‘em out!

Both vehicles benefit from a highly-efficient 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder power unit, mated to an 8-speed Direct-Shift automatic gearbox. Most Camry AWD grades generate a total of 202hp, while Camry XSE AWD, along with Avalon AWD have 205hp and come dual exhaust. What is notable about this AWD system is that it can distribute up to 50 percent of the torque to the rear wheels, in response to acceleration form a start or slippage at the front wheels.

Also, when AWD is not needed, as on long highway stretches, the electromagnetic controlled coupling on the front of the rear drive axle can disengage the propeller shaft from the differential to prioritize fuel efficiency. This particular AWD system is designed to re-engage in an instant when needed.

Adapting the AWD drivetarain to the Camry and Avalon required floor structure modifications, along with the use of electronic parking brake and saddle-style fuel tank with an optimized capacity for AWD models rather than the flat tank in the FWD models.

As for Avalon AWD, it will be available for purchase next fall. Both XLE and Limited AWD grades will be available for buyers and will also feature extended list of standard features. Some of these include:

Toyota Safety Sense-P

All 2020 Camry and Avalon models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) a suite of cutting-edge active safety systems that includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD)

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

Automatic High Beams (AHB).

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are available on Camry and standard on Avalon. Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) with Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB) also are available on both models.

Source: Toyota