Bentley has rounded off a memorable centenary year with a record number of award and recognitions. The prominent brand has claimed no fewer than 26 titles and was named Britain's "Most Admired Car Company".

Additionally, the new generation of Flying Spur has managed to win the Top Gear Magazine "Luxury Car of the Year" award. Remarking on its refined nature, Top Gear team described the Flying Spur as "a deeply clever, superbly executed car", that also "gets the blend of presence and dynamism spot on."

Furthermore, the vehicle was named "Luxury Car of the Year" by Carwow, UK's top internet car review channel – it was praised for its design and interior ambiance.

The Flying Spur has been reinvented on a new platform in order to inspire both driver and passengers alike. The new model adopts tons of new and advanced technologies, with a driver-focused cabin that features the latest in-car connectivity and passenger comfort aids.

The grand touring sedan was also named "China Design Car of the Year" in the China Car of the Year awards, as well as "Design Car of the Year" by Southern China Annual Auto.

As you might know, the vehicle is handcrafted in Crewe, England and since its release, the Continental GT was named "People's Car of the Year", while Bentayta, the benchmark SUV has taken away the "Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV" and "Industry Leading Innovation Award" at the Global Times Bo Yuan Awards.

Additionally, Bentley Motor's reputation was reinforced by prominent business magazine, Management Today, which has named the brand as "Britain's Most Admired Car Company" and placed it on top of the "Best Quality of Products". The company is also named "Top Employer 2019" by the Top Employer Institute and "Top Automotive Employer for School Leavers" by AllAboutSchoolLeavers.

Source: Bentley Motors