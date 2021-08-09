Bentley team returns to live events with a set of global debuts at this year's Monterey Car Week, with a focus on the brand's bespoke division, Bentley Mulliner. One of the stars at shows will be a Bentley 8-Litre, which also won the Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The audience at the event will also see Bentley's new hybrid lineup – Bentayga Hybrid, and the new Flying Spur Hybrid.

Other neat Bentley machines will also make their debut at the Monterey Car Week – the sporty Bentayga S, and one of the world's most advanced grand tourers – the Continental GT Speed Convertible. This machine will be featured in coupe and convertible styles.

Also, as part of the program, Bentley will launch a new member of the Bentley Mulliner Collections portfolio that will take place at the Home of Bentley in Monterey.

Alongside the models, Bentley Mulliner programs will appear together for the first time, both in their American debut. The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, an exclusive Barchetta, and the first member of the Coachbuilt portfolio will be shown alongside the beautiful pre-WWII continuation project, the Blower Continuation Series.

Furthermore, each project will be represented by its creative "Car Zero" and a new exclusive color – Scarab Green.