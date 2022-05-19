To celebrate the arrival of the new Bentayga EWB, an exclusive First Edition is now available. Subject to a limited production run for the first twelve months of orders, it combines many of the most desirable options available for the car with a package of eye-catching details found only on Bentley First Editions.

First Edition badging can be seen to the exterior of the car – a theme that extends inside, with badging on the veneered fascia, as well as embroidery on the seats. Unique First Edition contrast stitching and embroidery adorns the seats and, depending on the choice of veneers, handcrafted metal overlays just 0.075 mm thick can be applied to the fascia and waistrails in the front and the rear door veneer.

The First Edition offers elegant and timeless design, focusing on maximum comfort and well-being. This specifically tailored specification includes a unique 22" ten-spoke directional wheel and bright lower bumper grilles. Other additional features as standard include unique quilted seats, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel, and increased driver's assistance aids. Attention to detail is clear, from the badging that identifies the car to the jewelled caps on the fuel and oil fillers.

Illuminated treadplates welcome guests into the cabin and the powered rear doors close at the push of a button. The exceptionally spacious interior features a new, elongated quilting and perforation pattern emphasising the extended space. With Bentley Diamond Illumination as standard for the First Edition, LED lights in 30 user-controlled colours shine through tiny perforations in the handcrafted quilted leather trim for an incredible visual effect.

The entire cabin offers a cosseting experience, from the deep pile overmats adorning the floor to the contrast stitching that adds visual definition to the hides.

The First Edition not only includes premium features such as Bentley Diamond Illumination and LED welcome lights, but also Naim for Bentley – the world's best in-car sound system with 1,720 Watts of power across 20 speakers.

The optional Bentley Rear Entertainment system, meanwhile, allows rear-seat passengers to stream content from their mobile devices to 10.1" screens on the backs of the front seats.

Despite the high specification of the First Edition, customers can still choose from an incredibly extensive options list. In addition to the standard palette of 16 exterior finishes, customers can also opt for a colour from the Extended Paint Range, which brings the total choice to 60+ colours.

Bentley's entire hide colour range includes two-tone colour splits. Contrast stitching, piping and hand cross-stitching, add further detail to the class-leading interior, and a full range of veneers are available, including high-gloss wood. Open-pore options such as Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Burr Walnut and Koa add a sustainable and contemporary approach. Technical finishes include carbon fibre, the pearl-like Piano Linen by Mulliner or Dark Tint Diamond Brushed Aluminium.